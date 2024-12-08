Bajrang Dal protests against Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Indore over ‘open liquor, meat’

The Bajrang Dal staged protests on Saturday against Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, scheduled for Sunday, December 8, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, news agency ANI reported. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Yash Bachani said that the Bajrang Dal might take to the streets to protest the event and oppose the serving of meat and liquor. Diljit Dosanjh on stage at his Jaipur concert (File)(Instagram)

“Bajrang Dal got information about a concert happening in the city where there would be open liquor and meat would be served. We have come here to inspect the same and to ensure whether there are arrangements being made for women's safety by the police administration. We are also alert about any Love Jihad incident happening here. We oppose the open liquor and serving of meat to protect the culture in the city. Bajrang Dal can come out on the streets to protest against the concert tomorrow. We will let you know about our decision,” Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Yash Bachani told reporters.

On Saturday, Bajrang Dal members were seen chanting slogans like "Jai Jai Shri Ram" and “Desh ka Bal, Bajrang Dal.” A member said, “This was Bajrang Dal's trailer today. We will show the whole film tomorrow.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone 2, Amrendra Singh, assured that the Indore police are taking the situation seriously. He said, “Indore police consider the matter of law and order situation, women's security and drug abuse seriously. We have not permitted serving alcohol and its consumption in the open here. We are taking everything into cognizance…”

Earlier, the state excise department revoked the permit to serve liquor at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Pune’s Kothrud area following strong objections. The youth wing of the NCP, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, and local organisations led protests against serving liquor at the event.

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour

Two people were arrested by Indore Police ahead of Diljit Dosanjh's concert for illegally reselling tickets at inflated prices, ANI reported citing police on Saturday.

The accused, involved in black marketing, purchased concert tickets online and were attempting to sell them for ₹10,000. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch Rajesh Tripathi said, “Crime Branch is continuously monitoring the black marketing of the tickets (of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert). We received the information that two people are involved in this. They have bought the tickets online and now selling them in black at double the price. We have arrested two accused. We have recovered a total of 5 tickets. They were trying to sell the tickets worth ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 for ₹10,000.”

Diljit’s Dil-Luminati India Tour made a memorable stop in Bengaluru on Friday. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted in the audience, and a video shared on Diljit’s Instagram, he acknowledged her presence with a warm shoutout before inviting her on stage.

Earlier, Diljit delivered a high-energy performance in Pune on November 24, with Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur also seen enjoying the live show.

The Dil-Luminati Tour continues across India, with upcoming concerts in Chandigarh on December 14 and Guwahati on December 29.

Diljit kicked off the Indian leg of his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October, and the tour has been a hit across the country, with stops in Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).

(With ANI inputs)