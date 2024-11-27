Diljit Dosanjh opens up about tensions in his life, what all he faces every day: ‘Main bata bhi nahi sakta aapko’

Singer Diljit Dosanjh talked about the tensions in his life that he has to face on a daily basis. Taking to Instagram, Diljit posted a clip on Tuesday from his Pune concert. The singer also spoke about the importance of yoga in a person's life. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh asks Nimrat Kaur ‘tusi aeye si’ as she shares videos from his concert, wishes she joined him on stage) Diljit Dosanjh shared a video from his Pune show.

Diljit talks about importance of yoga in life

In the video, talking to the audience, Diljit said that if a person does yoga, then whatever they are doing in life, its speed will double because everything will align due to it. He added that yoga isn't stretching nor exercise but it's a journey and aligns a person. The singer also laughed, saying that though he isn't a monk but it's a fact that if a person does yoga, then they can achieve anything.

Diljit shares tensions in his life

Talking about problems in life, Diljit said, "Musibate toh ayengi, tension toh ayengi life mein. Mere ko jitni tension roz aati hai main bata bhi nahi sakta aapko kya kya tension aati hai roz. Toh jitna bada kaam utni badi tension (Problems will come, tension will be there in life. The tension that I face every day, I can't even tell you what all I face on a daily basis. So the bigger the work, the bigger the tension)." The video ended with the singer requesting the youth to start doing yoga.

Fans react to Diljit's remark

Diljit shared the video and wrote, "AUM (lotus flower emoji)." Reacting to teh post, a fan said, "I can listen to him speaking for hours. I watch his 30-second reel several times, and it can become a podcast for 3-4 hours." A person wrote, "Alignment is everything. Well said." "He's started to give serene vibes now," read a comment.

About Diljit's show

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October. The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).