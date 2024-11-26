Diljit Dosanjh asks Nimrat Kaur ‘tusi aeye si’ as she shares videos from his concert, wishes she joined him on stage

Actor Nimrat Kaur attended the concert of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh in Pune. Taking to Instagram, she posted a bunch of pictures and videos from the venue. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh reacts as man proposes marriage to girlfriend on stage during his Pune concert. Watch) Nimrat Kaur shared a post on Instagram after attending Diljit Dosanjh's Pune concert.

Nimrat attends Diljit's Pune show

Nimrat Kaur had a ton of fun at the concert, as clearly seen in her post. The actor sang along with Diljit to his songs and also danced with the rest of the crowd. She grooved to songs such as Vibe, Kinni Kinni, Lemonade, Naina, Hass Hass and the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Nimrat also posed with security personnel at the event. Sharing the post, she added a line from Diljit's song Lover--Hona ni main recover and added heart suit, trophy and goat emojis.

Nimrat praises Diljit

Nimrat then added, "Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I’ve EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr karan hamesha… (you can't be compared! May God bless you always) (glowing star emojis)." She also added teh hashtags--one man army, raunkaan promax, proud Sikh and unforgettable.

Nimrat responds as Diljit said she should have come on stage

Diljit reacted to the post and wrote, "Tusi Aeye c? Stage te aa jana c (You came? You should come on stage)." Responding to the comment, Nimrat said, "@diljitdosanjh, that stage and spotlight belonged only and only to you!! Main taan bauhaut lucky si kay finally tuhaanoo main live vekh paayee, thank you tuhadi pure brilliance layee (I'm very lucky that I was finally able to see you live, thank you for your pure brilliance)."

About Nimrat

Keeping her outfit casual yet stylish, the actor wore a white crop top paired with a printed red and white shirt, blue denim jeans, and white sneakers. She completed her look with a red sling bag. Diljit, who is entertaining fans across the country with his Dil-Luminati Tour, performed an energetic concert in Pune on Sunday.

About Diljit's show

Diljit commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October. The Dil-Luminati Tour will continue to entertain fans across India, with upcoming shows scheduled in cities including Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), Chandigarh (December 14), and Guwahati (December 29).