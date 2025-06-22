Jana Nayagan teaser: Vijay plays a fearless cop in final film, emotional fans say ‘one last roar’. Watch

A brief teaser of Jana Nayagan, actor Vijay's last film before entering politics, was unveiled on Sunday. The over one-minute-long teaser was shared on YouTube by KVN Productions on Vijay's 51st birthday. In the clip, Vijay was seen as a fearless police officer. (Also Read | Jana Nayagan release date: Vijay's final film will hit screens for Pongal 2026) Jana Nayagan teaser: Vijay in a still from the upcoming film.

Vijay features in Jana Nayagan teaser

In the video, Vijay, wearing a police uniform, is seen walking as a fire rages on around him. Carrying a weapon, he is seen hitting a person. Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "The last movie, Thalapathy, miss you." A comment read, "A true leader rises not for power, but for the people. One last roar."

Fans react to Jana Nayagan teaser

A person wrote, "That walk, that charisma, that style, that look! Amazing!" A YouTube user commented, "Thalapathy Vijay + Anirudh = Goosebumps Guaranteed." "One Last Roar.....!! Thalaivaaaa," said another person. "That was pure madness packed into 60 seconds," read another comment. "This is what we needed," another social media user wrote.

Vijay poses in new poster of Jana Nayagan

Taking to Instagram, Anirudh shared a poster featuring Vijay sitting on a chair with his weapon. He captioned the post, "#JanaNayagan. Happiest birthday, dearest #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir. #TheTrueLeader Theme #JanaNayaganTheFirstRoar."

On Republic Day, 2025, Vijay surprised his fans by unveiling his look from Jana Nayagan. The film's first poster showed Vijay taking a selfie with a swarm of people in the backdrop. Captioning the poster, Vijay simply wrote, "#JanaNayagan."

About Jana Nayagan

The film will release in theatres on January 9, 2026, just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal (January 14, 2026). It is directed by H Vinoth and is backed by KVN Productions.

Jana Nayagan would be Vijay's last film before he entered politics. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, among others. While the music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Arivu has penned the lyrics.

Vijay's last film before Jana Nayagan

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time. The movie emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The story revolves around a RAW agent's mission that goes awry, only to resurface and haunt Vijay's character and his family years later, revealing how they confront and resolve the problem.