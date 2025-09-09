Suhasini says Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth are more like ‘brothers’ than friends, they check up on each other

It’s finally happening! Tamil superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will reunite on screen after 46 long years. The actors, who have worked together in numerous Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films, are rumoured to star together in a Lokesh Kanagaraj project. Kamal’s niece, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, spoke about the friendship between the stars at SIIMA 2025 in Dubai, calling them ‘brothers’. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will reunite for an unknown project after 46 years.

Suhasini calls Kamal, Rajinikanth ‘brothers’

Suhasini remarked on how Kamal and Rajinikanth have a relationship that goes back several years. “So they are actually like brothers,” she said. Suhasini also revealed that they check up on each other, stating, “Sometimes, if he (Kamal) ever gets into an accident while shooting, Rajini sir will call me and say, is Kamal hurting?" If I say yes, he replies, if Kamal says it hurts, it really must be hurting because he never complains. They are very close like that.”

Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film with Rajinikanth

Ever since Rajinikanth teased a collaboration between him and Kamal at an event for Coolie, remarking how he thought the Thug Life actor was roped in for a cameo in it, there have been rumours of the two uniting for a film directed by Lokesh. Kamal confirmed these rumours at SIIMA when he said, “We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurrence), but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying. This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together.”

Kamal also remarked that there was no competition between him and Rajinikanth, who had worked together in films like Apoorva Raagangal, Anthuleni Katha, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, Thappu Thalangal, Ninaithale Inikkum and Thillu Mullu. He also claimed that it was only perception that there was competition between them, adding, “It's important that we get the chance to do this. He is like that, so am I. It might be a surprise, business-wise, but we feel at least now it's happening. We always wanted to produce each other's films.”

Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh’s Coolie, and Kamal starred in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.