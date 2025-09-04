Coolie OTT release: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna's film to stream less than month after release; when and where to watch

Coolie OTT release: If you missed Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie in theatres after its release on 14 August, you can just watch it on OTT soon. The film, which clashed with War 2 and made ₹510 crore worldwide in 20 days, will stream online in less than a month after its theatrical release. Know when and where to watch it. Coolie OTT release: Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth in a still from the Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Coolie OTT release

Coolie will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11 September in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The platform's official handle announced the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Get ready to vibe with the saga of Deva, Simon, and Dahaa (fire emoji) #CoolieOnPrime, Sep 11.” They also released a poster of Rajinikanth as Deva, along with a glimpse of him in the flashback portions of the film.

Fans were surprised to see that the film was going to stream online so soon. “bro i thought there was an 8 week agreement before ott release and that's why multiplexes across india released it in hindi too,” commented one fan. Another wrote, “Just one month after the release! Is Coolie an average or flop movie?” Some wondered why the film wasn’t being released in Hindi too, with one fan commenting, “Excluding hindi version coolie rest of all version from sept11?” Some wondered if it would be released on rent.

About Coolie

Coolie is directed by Lokesh and produced by Sun Pictures, which is still promoting the film’s theatrical run on its social media platforms. It stars Rajinikanth and an ensemble cast that also includes Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan.

The film received mixed reviews upon release but performed well at the box office due to good word of mouth. It tells the story of a former coolie union leader named Deva (Rajinikanth) who looks into his friend Rajasekhar's (Sathyaraj) sudden death and faces off cartel lord Simon (Nagarjuna) and Dayal (Soubin). Coolie is not a part of Lokesh’s cinematic universe with the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.