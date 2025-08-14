Coolie Twitter reviews: Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘flat’ film strictly for Rajinikanth fans, Aamir Khan cameo disappoints

Coolie Twitter reviews: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Aamir Khan and others, was released in theatres on 14 August. If the reviews from the audience on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by, the action drama works strictly for Rajinikanth fans. Take a look. (Follow live updates on Coolie and War 2 release) Coolie Twitter reviews: Rajinikanth plays the lead as Deva in Lokesh Kanagaraj's ensemble film.

A good watch with standout performances

Rajinikanth fans seemed happy with Coolie, with one fan thinking it’ll be ‘remembered for ages’. They wrote, “#Coolie is insane. Most intriguing #Thalaivar movie ever. Shifts gear every 5 mins and a bloody twist every 10 minutes. Will be remembered for ages. Ultimate gift to Thalaivar.. cant get better. Interval block (praying emojis) Thank you Lokiiiiiiiiiii.”

Another fan thought that Lokesh ‘cooked full meals’ for Rajinikanth fans with Coolie, “#Coolie a very clever film with so many layers and characters with equal importance. Loki cooked full meals for Thalaivar fans. Extracted best for and from #Thalaivar. A FULL BLAST RAJINI PADAM. Love you Thalaiva, Forever grateful Loki and Ani.”

One fan was let down by the climax but said they still enjoyed the film as a fan, “Overall very good watch as a fan I enjoyed the scenes very much. But it's not typical loki kind of film, but he tried something new and it was very good try, mainly uppi cameo standout for me. Climax is a big leg down for me.”

Some fans thought that Nagarjuna as Simon delivered a good performance, “Appreciation post for Nagarjuna In Coolie – I don’t play the game… I change the rules. @iamnagarjunaas Simon in #Coolie is pure menace wrapped in class. From his chilling stare to that effortless swag, he owns every frame. A villain performance that will be remembered for years!”

Others believed it was Soubin who stole the show, while Nagarjuna was wasted, “After watching Coolie. Honestly Nag mama Nothing to do in film . He is weakest character & Villain except I am danger song. Not used him properly. Standout performance is soubin shahir.”

Tried to pull off a Jailer but fell flat

Not everyone was as impressed with Coolie though, because one X user thought Coolie was ‘mediocre’, writing, “If you need further proof that #LokeshKanagaraj is an overrated director, #Coolie is the ultimate proof. If #Leo is bad, #Coolie is a mess. Mediocre Script backed by usual Loki gimmicks. Some cameos gave high moments along with Rajnikanth flashback which was (fire emojis).”

Another thought that Lokesh tried to pull off a Jailer but failed, “#Coolie Lokesh tried to do a Jailer. But couldn't get not even one well staged sequence. Seems entire budget was spent for the salary only. Coolie made me realize how good Prashant Neel is setting up mass sequences. He is the Real GOAT.”

A Rajinikanth fan was candid about not liking the film, but stating it can be watched for he actor alone, “#Coolie Just go for Rajini Mania!! But Movie is not upto my expectations!! It’s a mix of high & flat scenes!! Keep ur expectations low!! Konni characters ki select chesi persons avasaram ledhu!! (Some characters don’t even need those actors) Nostalgic scenes are good! HypeVsReality.”

Fans were also disappointed by Aamir’s cameo in the film, with one X user writing, “Rajnikanth wanted to end the trend of cameo appearances so he picked the most aura-less actor to take on the role & aamir delivered it in style.” Another called it ‘wasted potential’, writing, “Coolie felt flat. Few highs, no adrenaline rush which I expected from a Lokesh–Thalaivar combo. Good performances & stunning cinematography, but wasted on weak storytelling. Aamir Khan's cameo was totally pointless. Stylish look, wasted potential. Watch with low expectations.”