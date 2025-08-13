‘Not about who will win’: Nani urges fans to celebrate both Coolie and War 2, says he is excited for Nagarjuna's role

This Thursday will ring in a massive box office clash with two big-budget films releasing on the same date. Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and War 2, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, are set for release on August 14. Ahead of the release, actor Nani has shared a note to express that it is not about which film will win over the other in terms of box office but ‘cinema winning’ in the end. Coolie and War 2 are both releasing in theatres on August 14.

What Nani said

Nani took to his X account on Wednesday evening to say, “Tomorrow I am sure Taarak [Jr NTR] will ace it along with Hrithik sir like he always does. Tomorrow I am sure Rajini sir is going to show the world why he is THE GOAT. But what I am most excited is to watch Nagarjuna sir unleash in a negative role for the first time. It’s going to be a feast for all movie lovers. It’s not about who will win. It’s about cinema winning. Let’s celebrate both the films."

Rajinikanth also completes 50 years in the film industry today (August 13). From Mohanlal to Kamal Haasan, Karthi to Suriya, several stars wished Rajinikanth on this massive career milestone.

Hrithik's note

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan expressed his admiration for Rajinikanth ahead of the release of War 2, recalling their collaboration in Bhagwaan Dada. Hrithik took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!"

War 2 will see Hrithik return as Major Kabir from War (2019), which was the year’s highest-grossing film. The sequel marks the sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe, featuring Hrithik alongside NTR Jr and Kiara Advani. Ayan Mukherji has directed the film.

Meanwhile, Coolie is directed by Lokesh and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy make up the rest of the cast.

Fans will see Nani next in The Paradise, which will release in March next year.