Nani drops BTS clip of The Paradise shoot, director Srikanth Odela reveals idea behind actor's braids look

Nani left fans excited for his upcoming release The Paradise as he released the first look poster of the film a few days ago. His look for the film, directed by Srikanth Odela, was the highlight. Along with two long braids and a beard, Nani also sported two nose rings, jewellery and sunglasses. On Monday, Nani dropped a second teaser reveal of the film, and how the makers shot the poster. (Also read: The Paradise new poster: Nani sports ponytails, wears nose rings in 1st look as Jadal; fans say ‘it screams madness’) Nani's look as Jadal in Srikanth Odela's The Paradise raised eyebrows.

Nani's shoot for The Paradise

In the video, which seemed to be shot in a set that resembled the interiors of a jail, hundreds of extras were seen banging their steel plates on the walls as the crew handled the camera equipment in the middle of the space. Srikanth gives an insight into the introduction of the hero, and says, “When the hero starts counting his dips with one, two… we have to begin the havoc by everyone banging around him. Five hundred and ninety nine… we just hear the sound… we raise it!”

Idea behind Nani's braids

A shot of Nani flexing his shoulders and smoking a cigarette is shown, as the camera takes a shot from the back with a rousing background score. “You touch his braids… and see him lose his temper,” he adds in the last few seconds as the title card appears at the end of the teaser.

Nani shared the video with the caption, “We went all in. We are ready to go all out now. Wrapped up an intense one. Gearing up for the next schedule.”

The Paradise will release on March 26 next year. Nani and Srikanth previously worked together on Dasara, which was a critical as well as commercial success.

Nani was last seen in HIT: The Third Case, where he played a tough cop named Arjun Sarkaar. The film was released on May 1, 2025, in five languages and was produced under his own banner, Wall Poster Cinema.