Nani's next film with Dasara director Srikanth Odela titled The Paradise

Actor Nani’s second film with director Srikanth Odela, after their highly successful Dasara, has been titled The Paradise. While there were rumours that the film will be named that for a few weeks now, Nani confirmed the same with a post on Wednesday evening. (Also Read: KGF's Srinidhi Shetty signs her 2nd Telugu film HIT 3 with Nani: ‘Another piece of my heart’) Nani and Srikanth Odela's The Paradise was launched on Dussehra.

Nani’s next gets a title

Nani posted on X (formerly Twitter) that his next film with Srikanth has been titled The Paradise. He wrote, “YES. #THEPARADISE. A Srikanth Odela Film.” While the title seems serene, it contrasts with the easter eggs in the poster. Set in Hyderabad, as hinted by the Charminar in the poster, the film seems to tell a tale of guns and bloodshed. In a press note, the film’s team wrote that Nani’s character will be ‘intense’ and ‘larger-than-life’.

The Paradise was launched on Dussehra this year. Nani posted a picture of him and Srikanth holding a clapboard on Instagram, writing, “Our next will be BONKERS :) We had a puja on this special day. More updates will follow…#NaniOdela2. Happy Dasara @srikanthodela__” Fans were thrilled that the announcement happened to be on a Saturday, a reference to his most recent film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas produces the Paradise. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music. He previously worked with Nani in Jersey and Gangleader. The rest of the film’s cast and crew is yet to be announced.

Upcoming work

Nani’s last few films, since the 2021 film Shyam Singha Roy, have been successful. Since then, he has acted in Ante Sundaraniki, Dasara, Hi Nanna, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was released in theatres in August and saw him play a vigilante with anger issues called Surya.

He is now shooting for Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The Third Case with Srinidhi Shetty. His character, Arjun Sarkaar IPS, was introduced at the end of the 2022 film HIT: The Second Case, starring Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary.