The Paradise new poster: Nani sports ponytails, wears nose rings in 1st look as Jadal; fans say ‘it screams madness’

Fans can't keep calm as the team of The Paradise unveiled the look of actor Nani in his much-awaited film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the official account of the film shared a poster giving the first clear glimpse of Nani as Jadal. Nani will feature as Jadal in Srikanth Odela's The Paradise.

Nani stuns as Jadal in The Paradise's new poster

In the poster of The Paradise, Nani sported two long ponytails and a beard. He wore two nose rings, jewellery and sunglasses. Nani also had a mark on his forehead. The actor wore a black vest under a red jacket and denims in the poster as he gave a grim expression.

More about The Paradise new poster

A giant wheel behind him had crows, guns, chains, blades and figures wrapped in chains. A few fans also said that they came across pictures of actor Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu. The post was shared with the caption, "Crack all the details you can.@odela_srikanth & @kabilanchelliah went God mode for our 'JADAL' @NameisNani."

Sharing the poster, director Srikanth Odela said, "Presenting to you all - 'Jadal'. This time, my hero, @NameisNani anna will walk into hell and turn it into #TheParadise. March 26th, 2026 in Cinemas Worldwide." Nani wrote on X, "His Name ‘Jadal’. Calling a spade a spade."

Fans in awe of Nani's look

Reacting to the poster, a fan said, "Broooo, this isn't just a poster... It's a full story. From the trishul on his belt, every detail screams power and madness. Can't wait for March 26." A tweet read, "What a fiery first look! Nani as Jadal looks ready to set the screen on fire. Can’t wait to witness your vision unfold, Srikanth garu. This truly feels like the beginning of something epic." "Nani supremacy loading," tweeted a person.

"1. Brass Knuckles, 2. Revolver, 3. Pocket knife. All were shaped to form a crown on his belt. Mass designing. He's about to hit ₹200 crore," said another fan. A X user said, "This post has a lot of details to crack. Here are some of the things I observed. Is that @KChiruTweets? So they're celebrating crows too?" "1. Mohan Babu's Sketch, 2. LK tattoo, 3. 1957.4.27 ante International Crow Appreciation Day. People hanging onto metal chains. What does it mean?" shared a person.

About The Paradise

Earlier in March, the first poster of The Paradise was released, along with the film's release date. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates. The Paradise will release on March 26. Nani and Srikanth previously worked together on Dasara, which was well-received.

More about Nani's recent films

Nani was last seen in HIT: The Third Case, where he played a tough cop named Arjun Sarkaar. The film was released on May 1, 2025, in five languages and was produced under his own banner, Wall Poster Cinema. His recent films Ante Sundaraniki, Hi Nanna, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram received good responses from fans and critics.