War 2 vs Coolie release and reviews live updates: Rajinikanth fans overtake theatres, will Hrithik Roshan break records?

War 2 vs Coolie release and reviews live updates: Rajinikanth's Coolie is set to clash at the box office with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2, accounting for one of the biggest Indian cinema clashes in recent years. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, with Bollywood star Aamir Khan playing a prominent role in the film....Read More
War 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie War, which was released in 2019. It starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.
Hrithik will reprise his role in the sequel as he clashes with Jr NTR in the movie.
Coolie release live updates: Rajinikanth's fans take over theatres
Social media is abuzz with visuals and videos capturing the excitement surrounding Rajinikanth’s grand return to the big screen. Enthusiastic fans gathered at cinema halls early in the morning to celebrate the release of his latest film.
In several clips, fans can be seen performing the traditional ritual of pouring milk over a massive poster of the superstar. Other videos showcase lively celebrations with fans dancing to dhol beats both outside the theatres and within the halls. Some even took the revelry to another level, dancing on elevators as they made their way to the screening.
War 2 vs Coolie release and reviews live updates: Good wishes from Nani
Actor Nani shared his excitement ahead of the release of the highly anticipated movies 'Coolie' and 'War', which are headlined by superstar Rajinikanth and Jr NTR-Hrithik Roshan, respectively.
Taking to his X handle, the 'Hit' actor highlighted his anticipation to watch Nagarjuna playing the negative role in the film Coolie, which is slated to release in theatres today.