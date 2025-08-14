War 2 vs Coolie release and reviews live updates: Rajinikanth fans overtake theatres, will Hrithik Roshan break records?

War 2 vs Coolie release and reviews live updates: Rajinikanth celebrates 50 years of his career with this release.

War 2 vs Coolie release and reviews live updates: Rajinikanth's Coolie is set to clash at the box office with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2, accounting for one of the biggest Indian cinema clashes in recent years. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and stars Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, with Bollywood star Aamir Khan playing a prominent role in the film....Read More

War 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie War, which was released in 2019. It starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Hrithik will reprise his role in the sequel as he clashes with Jr NTR in the movie.