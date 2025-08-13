War 2 First Reviews: Hrithik Roshan carries film while Jr NTR complements, claim early tweets; call it ‘sureshot hit’

This Independence Day weekend is going to be full of adrenaline for movie-lovers with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 releasing in theatres. A sequel to YRF’s 2019 film War, the much-anticipated action thriller features Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan in the lead, locking horns with Telugu superstar Jr NTR while Kiara Advani raises the temperature like never before. Much to the delight of fans, ahead of War 2’s clash with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie tomorrow on August 14, early reviews of Hrithik and Tarak’s actioner have gone viral on social media. Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in War 2

First reviews of War 2 suggest that the film will be a treat for action lovers, with Hrithik Roshan owning the screen and Jr NTR getting the Bollywood debut he deserves. One such Twitter review read, “#War2 Inside Talks: -Good Action Sequences -#HrithikRoshan carries film on his shoulder, while #JrNTR compliments -Dance face off between duo is treat to eyes -Routine Story Line -VFX is shady , esp wrt #JrNTR role -#TigerShroff will be missed -Movie for Action lovers, average for others, #Fighter > #War2 #KiaraAdvani,” whereas another netizen shared, “First Review #War2 : It is a sureshot hit. It has the magical chemistry of two handsome hunks,their superb action, and an outstanding dance picturised on both of them as its major plus points.#JrNTR & #HrithikRoshan Stole the Show. 🌟🌟🌟🌟.”

Lauding Jr NTR, a fan stated, “Tarak’s intro after 15 minutes? One of his BEST entries ever no debate there! He dominates the first half completely. But here’s the twist Hrithik Roshan’s SECOND HALF performance outshines even War 1! That’s bound to raise some eyebrows! 👀💥 Action scenes? Mind-blowing. Climax? Pure goosebumps. And that emotional sequence? The real HEART of the film some say it’s what saves the whole story. ❤️” For those waiting for an update of the post-credit scene in War 2, a tweet revealed, “2 POST CREDIT Scenes of #War2 😮😮🚨💯 #AyanMukerji and #Adityachopra cooked 🔥😍 First post credit - #Alpha movie. Second post credit - #Pathan2 🔥🔥😮💯 JIM return to the franchise 😮🔥💯💯💯.”

Have these early reviews of War 2 managed to increase your excitement for the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR actioner?