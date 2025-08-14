Coolie ending explained: Who is Aamir Khan's Dahaa? Is Rajinikanth film part of LCU? Answers inside

Rajinikanth's Coolie released in theatres on Thursday, ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features a galaxy of big stars apart from Rajini, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan. But what is making waves online is a cameo by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who makes his Tamil film debut here. Aamir's presence is linked with the film's end, and answers the crucial question - is Coolie a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the lead role.

SPOILERS FOR COOLIE AHEAD!

Coolie ending explained

Coolie shows Deva (Rajinikanth) infiltrating the gang of Simon (Nagarjuna) to avenge the death of his friend Rajashekhar (Sathyaraj). In the film, we learn that Simon is part of a global criminal syndicate, headed by a mysterious man named Daaha. The climax introduces Aamir as Daaha, along with Mahesh Manjrekar as his father. Both have links to Deva and Simon's past, and a massacre that took place 35 years before the film's events. As Daaha recognises Deva, he lets him and his men off for dismantling Simon's operation. A frightened Kaakar (Manjrekar) agrees to Deva's demands that his coolies be left alone. Daaha asks Deva to join him, but the latter is noncommittal.

Aamir Khan in a still from Coolie.

Is Coolie a part of LCU?

It had been widely speculated that Coolie would have a link to Lokesh Kanagaraj's other films—Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo—which are collectively in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). All these films have crossover characters and overlapping storylines. Leo was brought into the LCU with a post-credits scene that featured Kamal Haasan's voice from his character in Vikram. But that does not happen with Coolie. As Lokesh has mentioned during the film's promotions, the film is not part of the LCU. It does not have a post-credits scene either. Contrary to fan theories, Aamir's Daaha does not have any links to Rolex, the overarching LCU nemesis introduced in Vikram and played by Suriya.

About Coolie

has opened to mixed reviews, but is set to break several box office records. Its advance bookings of ₹100 crore were among the highest in the history of Tamil cinema. It is set to be Rajinikanth's best opening film, and may give Vijay's Leo a run for its money for the all-time Kollywood record as well. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Aamir.