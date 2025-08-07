Aamir Khan's team busts rumours of him interfering in Coolie Hindi release amid Rajinikanth film's clash with War 2

Recently, there were rumours that actor-producer Aamir Khan is intervening in the Hindi release of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie despite playing an extended cameo in it. It was said that he called PVR Inox to negotiate the number of screens for release, especially given its clash with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. However, Aamir’s team bust these rumours. Aamir Khan will play Dahaa in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.

Aamir Khan’s team busts rumours of his involvement in Coolie Hindi release

A spokesperson for Aamir Khan Productions clarified that neither Aamir nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie in North India. They also clarified that he hadn’t made any calls to exhibitors or distributors about it.

Their statement reads: “Neither Aamir Khan, nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Everyone at AKP, especially Aamir Khan, is thrilled with the success of Sitaare Zameen Par’s YouTube release and is overjoyed with the response it has received.”

Rumours of Aamir Khan’s involvement

Rumours of Aamir’s involvement began when Bollywood Hungama reported on Wednesday that the actor-producer had ‘unexpectedly’ involved himself in the release strategy for the Hindi version of Coolie. They claimed that Aamir called Ajay Bijli of PVR Inox directly to request premium showcasing for Coolie across the country, in addition to marketing the film in the north. They quoted a source as saying, “Aamir has no financial stake in Coolie. This wasn’t expected.”

Earlier this year, the producers of Coolie, Sun Pictures, had announced that Pen Marudhar and Pen Studios will handle the release of the Rajinikanth-starrer across a wider North Indian market. The film is releasing in theatres on 14 August in all South Indian languages and Hindi. It will clash with War 2, which is also releasing in multiple languages.