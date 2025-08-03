Aamir Khan watches Sitaare Zameen Par with Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and Coolie gang; fans ask ‘where is Rajinikanth?’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who will be seen in a special appearance in Coolie, recently attended the grand audio launch of the film in Chennai. But the celebrations didn’t end there. Post-event, Aamir hosted an impromptu movie night in his vanity van and treated the Coolie cast and crew to a screening of his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Aamir Khan enjoys movie night with Coolie's cast and crew.

Aamir Khan watches Sitaare Zameen Par with his Coolie gang

On Sunday, Aamir Khan Productions shared a few pictures of the screening, which featured Aamir watching the film alongside Coolie cast members including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, director Lokesh Kanagaraj, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and Sun Pictures owner Kalanithi Maran.

In one of the pictures, the entire group can be seen smiling as they watch the film on YouTube, while another shows Aamir enthusiastically explaining a scene to the team. The caption read: “You say movie night, and your gang pulls up.” Aamir’s film Sitaare Zameen Par, which skipped an OTT release, is now available to watch on YouTube for just ₹100.

While fans were delighted to see the Coolie team bonding over a movie night, many couldn’t help but notice Rajinikanth’s absence. Comments such as “Where is Rajinikanth?”, “Superstar is missing”, and “Where is Thalaivar?” flooded the post.

Earlier that evening, Aamir arrived at the Coolie audio launch dressed exactly like his character Dahaa from the film, much to the audience’s excitement. He received a rousing welcome as he walked into the venue with his signature swag. A particularly heartwarming moment from the event, which went viral online, showed Aamir touching Rajinikanth’s feet in respect—only for the superstar to stop him and pull him in for a warm hug instead.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is a high-octane action thriller starring Rajinikanth in the lead, alongside Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra. The ensemble cast also features Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat. Aamir Khan appears in a special role in the film, which is slated to release in cinemas on 14 August.

Speaking about Aamir’s performance, Nagarjuna told Mid-Day: “Aamir and I don't have scenes together. We have two different chapters in the film. But I saw his work afterwards; his performance is brilliant. You'll see a new Aamir and be shocked.”