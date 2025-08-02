Rajinikanth stops Aamir Khan from touching his feet, gives him a warm hug at Coolie trailer launch event. Watch

Chennai witnessed a thunderous celebration of cinema on Saturday as Rajinikanth’s fans were finally treated to the high-octane trailer of Coolie. The grand trailer launch turned into a star-studded spectacle, with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan making a surprise appearance and sharing a heartwarming moment with the legendary Rajinikanth. Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth share a sweet moment at Coolie trailer launch.

Aamir Khan's entry at Coolie trailer launch event

Aamir Khan made a stylish entrance at the launch, sporting the same rugged look as seen in the film. Dressed in a black tank top and denims, he carried a black jacket in his hand, exuding an effortless swag. The crowd erupted in cheers as he walked in confidently. He was also seen greeting fans in style.

.

Superstar Rajinikanth too drew all eyes as he arrived wearing a black kurta paired with blue denims, exuding his trademark charm. As he entered, the entire cast and crew stood up from their seats to welcome him. Shruti Haasan was seen respectfully touching his feet as he made his way to his seat. Nagarjuna and Satyaraj greeted him warmly with handshakes, while Anirudh Ravichander and director Lokesh Kanagaraj also touched his feet before hugging him.

Aamir Khan touches Rajinikanth's feet

However, the moment that truly stood out was when Aamir Khan bent down to touch Rajinikanth’s feet. The legendary actor stopped him and instead pulled him in for a warm hug. The two then shook hands and shared a smile, leaving fans touched by the mutual respect between the two stars.

About Coolie

The action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The film also features Aamir Khan in a special appearance as Dahaa. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Coolie is scheduled for release in cinemas on 14 August, where it will clash with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.