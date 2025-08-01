Viewers charged more than 100 for Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, team issues apology

Actor Aamir Khan recently rolled out an unconventional pay-per-view model, aiming to shake up the OTT space and bring films directly to audiences via his official YouTube channel. Under this new model, viewers would be able to rent his films for a nominal fee, bypassing major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Aamir Khan's new film model aims to adapt to post-pandemic audience behaviour by making films more accessible and affordable.(AFP)

Aamir Khan's team apologises for the higher rental price

However, the launch of his latest film Sitaare Zameen Par faced an unexpected hiccup. Several users flagged a pricing inconsistency when attempting to rent the film on Apple devices. While the promised rate was a flat ₹100, users reported being charged more.

Responding swiftly, Aamir Khan Productions issued an official statement on X (formerly Twitter). "Our sincere apologies. We just became aware that the cost to rent our film Sitaare Zameen Par is reflecting as ₹179 on Apple devices. We are trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding," Aamir Khan Productions' official handle wrote on X.

The model itself is a strategic response to shifting audience behaviour in the post-pandemic era, where OTT has significantly disrupted theatrical footfall. Aamir clarified that this initiative is designed not only to make films more accessible across the country, especially in areas without easy access to cinemas, but also to bring people back to theatres by offering affordable alternatives.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par was directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced under Aamir Khan Productions. The emotionally driven sports‑comedy stars Aamir Khan with Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead, joined by Brijendra Kala, Dolly Ahluwalia, and a talented ensemble of differently‑abled actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Samvit Desai, and others. It collected approximately ₹165–168 crore net domestically and grossed about ₹260 crore worldwide, securing its place among the top Hindi hits of 2025