Coolie trailer: Rajinikanth is on a mission to kill, unleashes mayhem in action-packed Lokesh Kanagaraj film. Watch

Rajinikanth's Coolie is one of the most awaited films of the year. On Saturday, the makers, Sun Pictures, dropped the official trailer of the film. The action-packed trailer gave fans a better glimpse of Rajinikanth's character Deva, who is a smuggler on a path of vengeance. Dripping in style and a thumping score by Anirudh Ravichander, the Coolie trailer promises a giant entertainer from Lokesh Kanagaraj. Coolie trailer: Rajinikanth unveils action-packed avatar in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Coolie trailer

The trailer finally gives a proper glimpse into the underbelly of crime and smuggling in which Rajinkanth makes a dashing entry as the ageing smuggler Deva. He devises a plan to reunite his old gang and take over. The trailer also gave a sneak peek into the characters played by Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan for the first time.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Goosebumps! Cannot wait for August 14!” Another said, "Lokesh + Anirudh + Rajini = Blockbuster." A comment read, “This is going to be a peak experience inside the theatre. Rajinikanth is the GOAT, so excited for Coolie.” “Lokesh Kanagaraj has cooked up something really incredible!” commented a second fan.

About Coolie

Coolie will not be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which has the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie also stars Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Satyaraj, Upendra, Shoubin Shahir and others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music. Coolie is Lokesh’s first film with Rajinikanth. Ahead of the release, the Central Board of Film Certification awarded the film an A certificate.

Earlier this month, the synopsis of the film was revealed on Letterboxd and Fandango. The synopsis on the platform reads, “An aging gold smuggler uses stolen tech hidden in vintage golden watches to revive his old mafia crew. But his plan to reclaim his empire spirals into something bigger, a new universe forged from crime, greed, and broken time.”

Coolie will release in theatres on 14 August and clash with Ayan Mukherji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2.