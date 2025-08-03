Sobhita Dhulipala cheers for father-in-law Nagarjuna's mass avatar in Coolie trailer: 'Killing them softly'

Rajinikanth's Coolie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The makers held a grand trailer release event in Chennai on Saturday, where the cast and crew were in attendance. The trailer gave fans a glimpse into the action-packed world of Coolie, with Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna's presence being praised by one and all. Sobhita Dhulipala cheered for Nagarjuna in the trailer of Coolie.

Shobita cheers for Nagarjuna

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram Stories to shower praise for her father-in-law, Nagarajuna, and shared the Telugu trailer of the film. She also wrote in the caption, “Semmaaa masss (which loosely translates to larger-than-life) Killing them softly mavayya Nagarjuna Akkinenni.” She also added three crown emoticons in the caption.

Sobhita via Instagram Stories.

Nagarjuna's role in Coolie

Nagarjuna plays the antagonist, Simon, in Coolie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Nagarjuna had said, “Everyone said I made for a very charming villain. Lokesh has presented me that way. I had such a liberating experience. I asked him a couple of times if he was sure he wanted me to behave a certain way, and if people acted this way, and Lokesh would go, ‘Yes sir, people are very evil!’”

In the trailer, Nagarjuna is presented in a dark and menacing avatar who has a whole clan under his control. Rajinikanth stars as the ageing smuggler Deva, who devises a plan to reunite his old gang and take over. Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy make up the rest of the cast. Aamir Khan has a cameo. Coolie is slated to release in theatres on August 14.

Sobhita Dhulipala married Nagarjuna's son, actor Naga Chaitanya, in December last year. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives,” Nagarjuna had written in a post.