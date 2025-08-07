War 2 song Janaab-e-Aali: Hrithik Roshan meets his match in Jr NTR, fans can't wait to watch dance-off on big screen

The much-anticipated song Janab-e-Ali from War 2 is finally out, but only as a teaser. Yet, fans can't keep calm. Featuring a face-off between two of Indian cinema’s most dynamic dancers, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the song delivers a dance battle that has set screens ablaze and raised the bar for Bollywood action musicals. Fans are excited for the dance battle Janaab-e-Aali for its vibrant choreography showcased by Hrithik Roshan and Jnr NTR

Hrithik Vs Jnr NTR dance off

Bringing together electrifying choreography, foot-tapping beats, and interesting chemistry, Janaab-e-Aali is already being hailed as one of the biggest cinematic dance moments in recent times. With Hrithik returning to the dance floor after the hit Jai Jai Shivshankar, fans are thrilled to see him go toe-to-toe with the fiery Jr NTR—who, true to form, matches him step for step.

The song has been choreographed by Bosco Martis, with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt have lent their vocals to the song. The full video of Janaab-e-Ali will only be seen in theatres as part of a ‘less is more’ marketing strategy for War 2 from YRF.

Fans react

One fan exclaimed, “This ‘War’ is getting way too intense”, while another wrote, “NTR marches his moves, actually!” Social media is buzzing with fire emojis, goosebumps confessions, and fandom celebrations. “Eagerly awaiting to see the blast dance of @jrntr” one user posted. Another declared, “Hrithik and his dance moves,” showing the frenzy hasn’t slowed since the promo dropped.

About War 2

War 2 is one of the most anticipated action thrillers from YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film sees Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Agent Kabir, along with Jr NTR in his Hindi debut, in a face-off that has fans buzzing. The film also stars Kiara Advani as an army officer and Hrithik's love interest. War 2 is set to hit the theatres on 14 August in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.