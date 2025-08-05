Rajinikanth, 74, jokes about losing all his hair while talking about Coolie co-star Nagarjuna's youthful looks at 65

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was all praise for his Coolie co-star, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, ahead of their film’s release. In a promotional video, 74-year-old Rajinikanth even joked about losing all his hair while commenting on how youthful 65-year-old Nagarjuna looked. He even revealed that he had asked him to reveal the secret to his health. (Also Read: Nagarjuna reveals Lokesh Kanagaraj saved producers ₹5 crore while making Coolie: ‘Never worked with someone so clear’) Rajinikanth was all praise for his Coolie co-star Nagarjuna recently.

Rajinikanth on Nagarjuna’s acting and looks

Rajinikanth spoke about how the antagonist, Simon, is one of the main draws in Coolie and said, “The biggest attraction is our King Nagarjuna playing the antagonist. When I heard the role of Simon, I was interested to see who would play it. When Lokesh told me that Nagarjuna agreed after six sittings, I was shocked. He’s not an actor to play the role just for money; he doesn’t need it. He has always played the protagonist.”

The actor then recollected working with Nagarjuna three decades ago, commenting on how he managed to look younger now since then. “I once acted with him 33 (34) years ago (Shanti Kranthi in 1991). He looked younger than he did back then. I’ve lost all my hair, and yet he’s maintaining his skin and physique. I asked him how he did it, and he said, nothing but exercise and diet,” said Rajinikanth.

Nagarjuna also told Rajinikanth about how he completes eating dinner by 6:30-7 PM, and also credited his looks to how his father (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) had always told him not to take anything to heart. “I won’t forget the conversations we had while shooting for 17 days in Thailand. He’s not just handsome, he’s a gentleman. I’ve played a villain many times in my career, but even I wonder if I could play Simon like him; he’s fantastic,” said Rajinikanth.

About Coolie

Lokesh’s Coolie is a star-studded ensemble film starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. It will be released in theatres on 14 August and will clash with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Coolie is not a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. The film’s story has been kept under wraps.