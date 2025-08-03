Rajinikanth says he was yelled at, ridiculed when he worked as a coolie: ‘That was the first time I broke down crying’

Rajinikanth brought more than just star power to the Coolie's trailer launch event in Chennai; he also had raw emotion and real stories from his past. As fans cheered the action-packed trailer, the superstar took a moment to recall the time he worked as a coolie and shared a painful memory that moved many in the audience. Rajinikanth at his upcoming film Coolie's audio launch.

Rajinikanth recalls being a Coolie

Rajinikanth spoke about the time he worked as a coolie and recalled the day he cried after being mocked. “I got yelled at many times when I was a coolie. One day, a man asked me to carry luggage into his tempo and gave me 2 rupees for it. His voice sounded familiar to me, and I soon realised he was my college mate whom I used to mock.”

He added, “At that moment, he ridiculed me and said, ‘How arrogant you were in those days,’ mocking my job. That was the first time I broke down crying in my life.”

During the event, Rajinikanth also called Lokesh Kanagaraj the hero of the film and said, “The real hero of Coolie is none other than director Lokesh Kanagaraj. One of the most successful commercial directors has teamed up with me. Bringing together an amazing star cast, he has created a storm.”

About Coolie

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the action thriller marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film as lead actor and also stars Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Nagarjuna in lead roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in supporting parts. The film also features Aamir Khan in a special appearance, and his look from the trailer has left fans excited.

Earlier, the story of Coolie was revealed by Letterboxd. According to the platform, Coolie’s synopsis reads: “An ageing gold smuggler uses stolen tech hidden in vintage golden watches to revive his old mafia crew. But his plan to reclaim his empire spirals into something bigger, a new universe forged from crime, greed, and broken time.”

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14 and will clash with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.