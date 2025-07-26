LCU to have a female superhero? Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj promises an update in Kaithi 2

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently awaiting the release of his Tamil film Coolie, created LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), which was a new attempt in filmmaking in Tamil cinema. While the universe already has three films; Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, his fans are eagerly waiting for the next part. Even as LCU is known for being testosterone heavy with little powerful female characters, Lokesh recently, in an interview while promoting Coolie, talked about his plans to have a strong female character. Keep reading to know what he has to say. Lokesh Kanagaraj will address LCU queries in Kaithi 2

Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about introducing a female superhero in LCU

After introducing the LCU concept with the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj is steady with his plans for the universe, as he is next gearing up for Kaithi 2. While the filmmaker is currently waiting for the release of Coolie and is promoting the Rajinikanth-starrer, he also spoke about something new he will be introducing in his LCU.

Even as LCU has some characters like Agent Tina, and Satya (played by Trisha in Leo), there is also an evident absence of a strong female character as a lead. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Lokesh was asked if LCU will have a female superhero, given his films are dominated by male protagonists and are very masculine. “I am writing something for actresses, which is kind of new characters to the LCU universe. There will be 2-3 new characters in the LCU, and you will get an update in Kaithi 2,” Lokesh said. However, he did not reveal much about who will be playing them or what the characters will be.

The filmmaker’s next after Coolie, is expected to be Kaithi 2 with actor Karthi. Besides this, Lokesh is also producing Benz, an upcoming film starring Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly, which also comes under LCU. Lokesh is also planning Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan and a standalone film on Rolex starring Suriya.

