Rajinikanth's Coolie gets A certificate from CBFC, fans recall Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘no compromises on violence’ statement

Rajinikanth's Coolie is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is gearing up to release during the Independence Day weekend. Ahead of the release, the Central Board of Film Certification has given the film an A certificate. Coolie marks a rare A-certified film for Rajinikanth in recent years.

Coolie gets A certificate

The makers, Sun Pictures, took to their official X account to share the announcement with fans. An A (Adults only) certification means that the film will be restricted to adult audiences (18+) due to its content, which may include strong violence, sexual content, or offensive language. It is Lokesh Kanagaraj's first film to get an A certificate. His previous films, Vikram and Leo, were issued a U/A certificate.

An A certificate is also surprising for a Rajinikanth-starrer, since his films are mass entertainers that are usually suitable for all audiences. Some of the previous Rajinikanth films to get an A certificate are Pudukkavidhai (1982), Ranga (1982), and Naan Sigappu Manitha (1985).

How fans reacted

Fans reacted to Coolie getting an A certificate with surprise. A fan noted, “Coolie censored with an A certificate — an absolute SHOCKER! Looks like Superstar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Sun Pictures haven’t made any compromises with the content. Can’t wait to watch it!” A second fan noted, “Totally unexpected! Why an 'A' certificate for #Coolie? Superstar @rajinikanth is celebrated by all kinds of audiences, including kids!”

Another fan noted that Lokesh had said in an interview with Galatta Plus about his creative decisions with the film. He said, “It is going to trigger all the emotions that a family audience would want. At the same I don't want to lose my grip on the film. I don't want to do PG-13 film. I have not avoided guns and drugs in the film, the godowns... It will have a lot of adrenaline rush, which we have not seen in Rajini sir's films in a while.”

A comment read, “I don't remember a Rajini movie with A certificate ever since I was born. At least, one can be happy that it will be a true-to-the-genre movie without any compromises.” A second fan said, “This has set the deal for me, can't wait to see what Lokesh and team have served this time!”

Coolie, directed by Lokesh and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy make up the rest of the cast.

Coolie will release in theatres on 14 August and clash with Ayan Mukherji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2.