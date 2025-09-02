Lokesh Kanagaraj breaks silence on criticism for Rajinikanth's Coolie: ‘Can't write based on expectations’

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, was released in theatres on 14 August to mixed reviews. While the superstar’s fans were more than happy with the massy film, many seemed disappointed that there wasn’t more to the film than meets the eye. Lokesh addressed the odd criticism the film received at a conclave held by SSVM Institutions in Coimbatore and said this. Rajinikanth played the lead in Lokesh Kanagaraj's ensemble film Coolie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on criticism for Coolie

Lokesh spoke at the conclave about being grateful for the audience because their ‘excitement’ brought him to this stage of his career. However, he addressed how many built up the film as a time travel film or part of his cinematic universe and were disappointed it wasn’t later on, stating, “In Coolie, I never mentioned time travel or LCU. But these things were discussed and speculated even before I released the film’s trailer. 18 months before the film’s release, they kept asking how long I would hide these details. How can I stop that? I can’t.”

Lokesh added that he would never write films based on the ‘high expectations’ people have for him, stating that he can only write what he can and hopes the audience will like it. “But I can never write stories based on higher expectations. I write a story…if it meets their expectations, I’m good. If it doesn’t, I will try—that’s it,” he said with a smile. He also stated at the conclave that he was ‘struggling’ with the universe he had created, opening up that his focus is on LCU now and not creating more universes at the moment.

About Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, clashed with War 2 upon release but managed to hold its own. The film has crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide. It tells the story of a former coolie union leader called Deva who is seeking answers after his friend’s sudden death.