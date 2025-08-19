Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajinikanth dethrone Saiyaara's Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda on IMDb list after Coolie release

After the release of Saiyaara on 18 July, the director Mohit Suri and the film’s breakout stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda held the top spots on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list. Ahaan, Mohit and Aneet were in the top three spots respectively but have now been dethroned by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Tamil star Rajinikanth after the release of Coolie. Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie has made over ₹ 400 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rajinikanth top IMDb list

This week’s Popular Indian Celebrities list on IMDb sees Lokesh take the top spot and Rajinikanth the second. Sridevi, whose birth anniversary was on 13 August, is in the third spot, while Ahaan takes the fourth. Aamir, who played a cameo as Dahaa in Coolie is in the seventh spot. War 2 clashed with Coolie, and its lead actors, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, are in the eighth, 11th, and 15th spots, respectively. Aneet now stands at nine. Recently, Ahaan and Aneet even won the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Awards. For the uninitiated, the Popular Indian Celebrities list is available on the IMDb app and is based on the number of visits to the artist’s page.

About Coolie

Lokesh’s Coolie is a standalone film that is not part of his cinematic universe with the films Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. It tells the story of an ex-union leader called Deva (Rajinikanth) who wants to solve the mystery of his friend Rajasekhar’s (Sathyaraj) sudden death. In the process, he faces off the gangster Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir). Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Rachita Ram, Aamir Khan and others also star in it. According to Sacnilk, Coolie had a ₹194 crore net opening weekend in India. The film crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India on Monday despite seeing a significant dip. It remains to be seen how the film fares in its first week.