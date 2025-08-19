‘My family was pressuring me to marry my aunt’: Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan reveals why he moved away from them

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, recently grabbed headlines after he claimed that Aamir kept him locked in the house and told everyone he had gone mad. Later, when Aamir and his family refuted his claims, calling them misleading, Faissal severed all ties with his family. Now, during a press conference on August 18, Faissal revealed why the family had initially 'turned against him'. Faissal Khan reveals why his family 'turned against him'.

Faissal Khan reveals why his family called him 'mad'

Faissal revealed that in August 2002, he got married to a woman, but they divorced in December of the same year. He added that after his divorce, his family pressured him to marry his aunt and said, "My family was pressuring me to marry my aunt, my mother’s first cousin. I never wanted that, but from that time, they started putting pressure on me to get married. I was focused on my work and not interested at all. Because of this, I had many arguments with my family. So I started living away from them, because whenever I met them, there would be fights about this, and I really don’t like fighting. My family got angry, and my mother got angry, because I refused to marry my aunt."

He added, "When I got upset with my family, I wrote a letter. I wrote about every family member’s story. Nikkhat, my elder sister, got married three times. Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. He was having an affair with Jessica Hines, and they even have an illegitimate child out of wedlock. At that time, he was living in with Kiran. I wrote all this in the letter, so they became angry with me. Then everyone turned against me and said, ‘Declare him mad.'"

All about the feud between Faissal Khan and Aamir Khan

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal claimed that his brother Aamir and family locked him up in the house for over a year and declared that he had schizophrenia, was 'a mad person and can harm society'. After this, Aamir and his family issued a joint statement expressing distress over what they described as ‘hurtful and misleading’ portrayals of family members. The statement was signed by a large number of family members, including Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

Later, Faissal took to Instagram and announced that he had cut all ties with his family and wrote, "With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery — one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength.”

About Faissal Khan's work

Faissal made his grand Bollywood debut with Pyar Ka Mausam in 1969 and followed it with films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Madhosh, Mela, Border Hindustan Ka and more. He was last seen in the 2022 film Oppanda, a Kannada crime thriller which featured Arjun Sarja and Radhika Kumaraswamy along with J. D. Chakravarthy in the lead roles.