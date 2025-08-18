Faissal Khan claims brother Aamir Khan had an affair while married to Reena Dutta, has a child with the woman

The rift between Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan seems to have deepened. The latter held a press meeting in Mumbai to discuss why he was cutting ties with his family. In the press conference, Faissal claimed that Aamir had an affair while married to his first wife, Reena and that he had a child with a journalist. (Also Read: Faissal Khan cuts ties with brother Aamir Khan and family, accuses them of conspiracy and defamation) Faissal Khan claimed that his brother Aamir Khan had a child out of wedlock.

Faissal Khan claims Aamir Khan had child out of wedlock

At the press conference, Faissal stated that his family wanted him to get married when Aamir was living with Kiran Rao. However, in a letter stating his reasons why he didn’t want to, he claims he mentioned how Aamir had a child out of wedlock. He said at the press conference, “My family was pressuring me to get married. I was so angry, I wrote a letter stating what my family had done.”

He added, “Aamir married Reena and later divorced her. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, unka illegal baccha tha, out of wedlock (he had an illegitimate child). He was living with Kiran at that time (of this incident).” Faissal also mentioned how people in his family had not had successful marriages, wondering why they felt fit to suggest he get married.

Faissal Khan severs ties with family

This comes a day after he wrote in an Instagram post that he was severing ties with his family. Faissal had written, “With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery — one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength.”

In the press conference, where he was accompanied by his lawyer, Faissal reinstated claims he had made before of being drugged by his family under the guise of mental health and being placed under ‘house arrest’ for a year after a stint at a nursing home.

Following Faissal’s statement on 16 August, Aamir’s family had released a statement expressing distress over what they described as ‘hurtful and misleading’ portrayals of family members. The statement was signed by a large number of family members, including Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.