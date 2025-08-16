Faissal Khan cuts ties with brother Aamir Khan and family, accuses them of conspiracy and defamation

Aamir Khan’s brother and former actor Faissal Khan recently spoke about how his family had allegedly mistreated him over the years, prompting Aamir and his family to issue a statement calling his remarks misleading. Now, in a statement to Bollywood Bubble, Faissal has revealed that he has decided to cut ties with his family and has also denied taking any further monthly allowance from his brother. Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Malik cut ties with him and family.

Faissal Khan cuts ties with Aamir Khan and family

In an official statement, Faissal Khan announced that he had severed all ties, both familial and in matters of estate, with his family members. He stated that, with immediate effect, he would no longer be considered part of the family of his late father, Tahir Husain, or his mother, Zeenat Tahir Husain, nor of any other family member listed in the said schedule. Faissal further clarified that he would not be entitled to any rights arising from the estate of either parent and would not be liable for any obligations linked to their estates.

He further wrote in the statement, “I will from the date hereof not reside in the residence of my brother Aamir Khan, and I will also not claim any monthly allowance/maintenance from my brother Aamir Khan. All persons are required to take note that my decision to sever all ties with my family members has been arrived at after very careful consideration on my part and in view of the unfortunate past events as under: During the period 2005 to 2007, I was subjected to unwanted forced medication; during the period 2005 to 2006, I was confined to home akin to house arrest against my wishes by some family members for their personal interests; and in October 2007, when I was being forced to give up my signatory rights by my family members, I left home, whereupon my mother, Zeenat Tahir Hussain, and my elder sister, Nikhat Hegde, made false allegations against me that I was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, and that I was a danger to society at large. The court case took about five months for hearing and disposal, and in February 2008, the court passed final judgment in my favour and rejected the allegations and contentions made by my family members, which is a matter of record.”

Faissal also accused his family of defaming him and said, “My family members have now, once again, conspired against me and defamed me by publishing false statements in print and social media in the month of August 2025 that I was misleading and misrepresenting the facts, when on the contrary, my family members have been responsible for jeopardising my career and creating havoc in my personal and professional life since the year 2005.”

He urged the public and the media to respect his privacy and added that he intends to move the court next month by filing a writ petition to pursue further legal steps.

Faissal Khan's claims against Aamir Khan and family

Aamir and Faissal have had a rocky relationship over the years. Faissal was earlier embroiled in a legal dispute with the family after being asked to relinquish his signatory rights, and in 2008, the court passed judgment in his favour. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Faissal claimed that his family had said he had schizophrenia, was “a mad person and can harm society”. He alleged that a few years ago, Aamir had locked him up for over a year at his home in Mumbai, gave him medicines, and posted bodyguards outside his room.

Aamir Khan and his family issue a statement

Following this, Aamir Khan and his family issued a statement saying, “We are distressed by Faissal’s hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother, Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister, Nikhat Hegde, and his brother, Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”

In their statement, they further said that every decision concerning Faissal had been made collectively, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and guided by love and compassion. They also appealed to the media to show empathy and to avoid turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory, or hurtful gossip.