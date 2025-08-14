Aamir Khan holds girlfriend Gauri Spratt by the hand, guides her on the red carpet at IFFM 2025 opening night. Watch

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 opened in style, with Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt arriving hand in hand, drawing attention as they joined fellow artists and filmmakers to kick off the 16th edition of the prestigious festival. Aamir Khan arrived hand-in-hand with Gauri Spratt at IFFM 2025 opening night(PTI)

Aamir guides Gauri on the red carpet

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Aamir, dressed in a black velvet bandgala, and Gauri, in a stunning blue salwar kameez, are seen warmly greeting attendees and paparazzi. The actor held Gauri's hand and guided her across the crowded red carpet. Aamir and Gauri's arrival video has fans praising their chemistry.

About IFFM 2025

The evening officially commenced with the screening of Baksho Bondi, directed by Tanushree Das and starring Tillotama Shome, marking it as the Opening Night Film.

The festival’s press conference earlier in the day saw the presence of top talents including Vir Das, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shoojit Sircar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, R.S. Prasanna and Mukesh Chhabra.

Speaking at the event, Aamir said, “It’s great to be here in Melbourne. I’m elated to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s a great initiative of cinema that brings people and cultures together.”

The 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 features an expansive lineup of over 75 films in 31 languages, offering a diverse showcase of Indian cinema's rich storytelling traditions.

A key highlight of this year’s programme is the retrospective honouring legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, marking his centenary with restored screenings of his iconic works Kaagaz Ke Phool and Pyaasa.

The festival will conclude with the Australian premiere of Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. This drama, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, is fresh from its Cannes debut and brings a powerful close to the 10-day cinematic celebration.