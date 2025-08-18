War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film crashes on first Monday with 76% dip, earns just 7 crore

War 2 box office collection day 5: The first Monday did not pan out as planned for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. The film saw a massive drop in collections after its opening weekend, dropping to single-digit earnings on day 5. The 76% drop on Monday does not bode too well for the lifetime run of the Ayan Mukerji film. War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film has crashed.

War 2 box office update

War 2 earned ₹174.75 crore net in India in its four-day opening weekend. But this included a worrying 42% drop on Saturday, across both the Hindi and Telugu versions. There was no growth on Sunday either, which was a further ominous sign for the film.

According to Sacnilk, on Monday, War 2 earned ₹7.52 crore net, showing a 76% drop from its Sunday earnings of ₹32.15 crore. This means that the film is as good as dead in the water, and regaining momentum may be tough for it. The film's total India haul after 5 days stands at ₹182.27 crore now. It should aim to cross ₹200 crore by the end of week 1.

Internationally, too, the film has done well, but not as well as a film of its scale needs to. On Saturday, the film crossed ₹200 crore gross worldwide. However, given that the Ayan Mukerji film has a reported landing cost of around ₹400 crore, it still has a long way to go before it breaks even.

All about War 2

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger series. Apart from Hrithik and NTR, the film also stars Kiara Advani. The film's post-credits scene features Bobby Deol setting up the Spy Universe's next release, Alpha. That film will star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead and will be released this December.