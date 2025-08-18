Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film crashes on first Monday with 76% dip, earns just 7 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Abhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 10:15 pm IST

War 2 box office collection has crashed on its first Monday, with the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film now dead in the water.

War 2 box office collection day 5: The first Monday did not pan out as planned for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. The film saw a massive drop in collections after its opening weekend, dropping to single-digit earnings on day 5. The 76% drop on Monday does not bode too well for the lifetime run of the Ayan Mukerji film.

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film has crashed.
War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film has crashed.

War 2 box office update

War 2 earned 174.75 crore net in India in its four-day opening weekend. But this included a worrying 42% drop on Saturday, across both the Hindi and Telugu versions. There was no growth on Sunday either, which was a further ominous sign for the film.

According to Sacnilk, on Monday, War 2 earned 7.52 crore net, showing a 76% drop from its Sunday earnings of 32.15 crore. This means that the film is as good as dead in the water, and regaining momentum may be tough for it. The film's total India haul after 5 days stands at 182.27 crore now. It should aim to cross 200 crore by the end of week 1.

Internationally, too, the film has done well, but not as well as a film of its scale needs to. On Saturday, the film crossed 200 crore gross worldwide. However, given that the Ayan Mukerji film has a reported landing cost of around 400 crore, it still has a long way to go before it breaks even.

All about War 2

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger series. Apart from Hrithik and NTR, the film also stars Kiara Advani. The film's post-credits scene features Bobby Deol setting up the Spy Universe's next release, Alpha. That film will star Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead and will be released this December.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film crashes on first Monday with 76% dip, earns just 7 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On