Kamal Haasan confirms collaboration with Rajinikanth in upcoming project: ‘We don't have any competition’

Fans of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have long been awaiting a film starring the two together. The two superstars of the Tamil film industry have worked in several films together in their earlier years, from Apoorva Ragangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, and Pathinaru Vayathinilele. (Also read: Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in cinema, wishes ‘global success’ for Coolie) Actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth recently met at the latter's residence.

At the SIIMA Awards stage, Kamal Haasan has now made a big announcement. The veteran actor, who won for his performance in Kalki 2898 AD, was asked about whether fans can expect a film where he collaborated with Rajinikanth again.

What Kamal said

Kamal replied, “We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurence) but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying. This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together.”

'We always wanted to produce each other's films'

He added, “It is you all who thought/created the competition. We don't have any competition between us. It's important that we got the chance to do this. He is like that, so am I. It might be a surprise, business-wise, but we feel at least now it's happening. We always wanted to produce each other's films.”

Kamal did not confirm any more details about the film. As per rumours, the film has been in the pipeline for director Lokesh Kanagaraj. At a recent promotional event for Coolie, Lokesh had stated that he has cameos planned for the LCU, and he'll rope in Kamal because he's a huge Kamal fan. Lokesh worked with Kamal in Vikram. Rajinikanth headlined his last film Coolie, which released in theatres last month.

Fans last saw Kamal in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The film opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. It is now available to watch on Netflix.