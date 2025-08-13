Kamal Haasan congratulates Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in cinema, wishes ‘global success’ for Coolie

Rajinikanth completes 50 years in cinema today (August 13). Several stars and close friends from the industry took to their social media accounts to celebrate Rajinikanth on this special occasion. Kamal Haasan was also one of them, as he took to his X account on Wednesday to pen a note about Rajinikanth completing 50 years in the film industry. Rajinikanth and Kamal have remained close friends for decades. Rajinikanth made his debut in 1975 in K Balachandar's Apoorva Ragangal, which also starred Kamal. Kamal Haasan shared a picture with Rajinikanth to celebrate the special occasion.

‘I celebrate our Superstar with affection and admiration’

Kamal wrote, “Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.”

He also mentioned the cast and crew of Coolie in his post. It continued, “Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpictures, enriched by the ever-inventive @anirudhofficial, and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir. A special cheer to my darling daughter @shrutihaasan, keep shining bright.”

Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Sivakarthikeyan also wished Rajinikanth on this glorious milestone. Mohanlal wrote, “Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead.”

Mammootty wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always.”

Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Thalaivaaa, I grew up watching you, mimicked you, and walked in your footsteps - to be in the same field as you is my greatest fortune. Thank you for inspiring me, and congratulations on your 50 years of magnanimous legacy. #Coolie will be yet another diamond in your crown. Love you now, forever, and beyond. Best wishes to the entire team for a massive success.”

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, which releases worldwide on August 14. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in lead roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles. Aamir Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie.