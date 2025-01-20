Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Muthukumaran crowned winner of Vijay Sethupathi's show, takes home 40 lakh prize money

Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 has finally concluded. After weeks of intense competition, emotional moments, and thrilling performances, Muthukumaran has emerged as the winner of actor Vijay Sethupathi’s reality show. The finale saw Muthukumaran defeating the other finalist Soundariya to claim the coveted title. Muthukumaran wins Bigg Boss Tamil 8.

Muthukumaran won ₹ 40 lakh prize money

On Sunday, Muthukumaran triumphed over other strong contenders, including Raayan, Soundariya, Vishal, and Pavithra, to claim the title of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 and the grand prize of ₹40,50,000. Raayan was the first contestant to get evicted from Vijay Sethupathi's show, followed by Pavithra and then Vishal.

Who is Muthukumaran?

Born on November 26, 1997, in Karaikudi, Muthukumaran's journey to fame began in 2019 when he launched his YouTube channel, Naan Muthu Kumaran. He engaged in content ranging from personal blogs and movie reviews to interactive sessions. His channel quickly resonated with Tamil-speaking audiences and his unique storytelling style, combined with a deep passion for Tamil culture and music, helped him build a loyal fanbase.

Even in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house, he was known for his clarity of thoughts and impressed everyone with his oratorical skills and gameplay. Moreover, his relatable personality resonated with audiences across Tamil Nadu, earning him a loyal fanbase on social media. Several photos of the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 winner emerged on social media. The YouTuber was seen kissing the trophy and even posed with his parents on stage.

The runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, Soundariya, was also an equal fan favorite. She won hearts for her gesture of proposing to her boyfriend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vishnu Vijay. Known for her chirpy personality, Soundariya is now winning hearts for taking the defeat like a true sport. She was seen congratulating Muthukumaran as he lifted the winner's trophy. One of the fans wrote on X, "Congratulations #Soundariya! You’ve won the hearts of the people and made your mark in history!"