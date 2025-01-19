Menu Explore
Bigg Boss Tamil 8 grand finale: Everything you need to know about the Vijay Sethupathi show

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jan 19, 2025 01:41 PM IST

Muthukumaran, Pavithra Janani, Raayan, VJ Vishal, and Soundarya are fighting to take home the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 trophy.

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is just around the corner, coinciding with the finale of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 18. Hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil version will conclude on Sunday, marking the end of the season high on emotion and drama. Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Fans miss Kamal Haasan as Vijay Sethupathi takes over as new host

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 finale will broadcast live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and Vijay TV channel.
Bigg Boss Tamil 8 finale will broadcast live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and Vijay TV channel.

Fans eager to catch the finale live can tune in to find out who will emerge as the winner, and here's all the information to ensure you don't miss the thrilling conclusion.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 8

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 finale will take place on Sunday, January 19, from 6 pm. The event will be broadcast live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and Vijay TV channel.

Who are the finalists?

The eighth season of the popular reality show, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, kicked off with an initial lineup of 18 contestants, with additional wild card entrants joining the mix later on. After weeks of eliminations, five contestants have made it to the finale. They are Muthukumaran, Pavithra Janani, Raayan, VJ Vishal, and Soundarya. Among them, only Raayan is a wild card contestant.

What will they win

This season's winner will not only get the trophy but is expected to receive 50 lakh in cash. However, after the cash box task, the cash award was reportedly lowered to 40.50 lakh. In the task, contestants had to decide if they can risk the chance of elimination and bring money box inside the house within a stipulated time period. Muthukumaran won 50,000, Pavithra Janani and Raayan bagged 2 lakh each, while VJ Vishal won 5 lakh.

Who were the other contestants

Actor and host Jacqueline was the last contestant to be evicted before the finale. The previous participants of this season include Arun Prasath, Deepak, Manjiri, Raanav, Tharshika, Anshidha, Arnav, Ravinder, Sunita Gogoi, Sachana Namidass, Varshini, Riya, Shiva, Anandhi, Ranjith, Jeffry, Satya, and Dharsha Gupta.

