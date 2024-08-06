Kamal Haasan not to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil: Taking a small break from our journey

Actor Kamal Haasan will not be returning to take on the hosting duties of the upcoming season of reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor on Tuesday announced his departure from the show through a note, saying that he is unable to take on the job as the host due to some prior professional commitments. Also read: Kamal Haasan clarifies he ‘likes Indian 3 more': Not that I don't like Indian 2 The actor took to social media to share the news.

Not coming back as host

Kamal on Tuesday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news. He revealed that he is taking a short break from his Bigg Boss journey, and will not host the upcoming eighth season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

“With a heavy heart I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I am unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil,” Kamal wrote in a lengthy statement addressed to his fans.

He added, “I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the one core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India”.

Looking back at his journey

In the note, Kamal also looked back at the journey of being a host on the reality show, saying, “Personally, being your host has been an enriching association where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together”.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure the season will be yet another success," he ended.

Kamal’s work file

The actor has been the host of Bigg Boss Tamil ever since its inception in 2017. He was last seen as Supreme Yaksin in the superhit film, Kalki 2898 AD, which turned out to be a big blockbuster at the box office in India and globally. He was also seen in the role of Senapathy in Indian 2. The film is a sequel to Shankar’s 1996 hit film Indian. It was released in theatres last month to a lukewarm response. The film will be released on Netflix in multiple languages from August 9.