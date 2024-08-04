Indian 2 OTT release date announced: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth vigilante film to stream soon

Shankar’s sequel to his 1996 hit film Indian, Indian 2, was released in theatres last month to a lukewarm response. The film’s OTT release date on Netflix has now been announced and it will stream on the platform in multiple languages from August 9. (Also Read: Indian 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's film is visually striking, but filled with political sermons) Indian 2 OTT release date announced: Kamal Haasan reprised his role as Senapathy in the sequel.

Indian 2 OTT release

Making the announcement that Indian 2 will stream on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam from August 9, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of the platform wrote, “Thatha varaaru, kadhara vida poraaru. (Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again) #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix.”

The film is being released on the platform less than a month after its theatrical release on July 12. The sequel to the hit film received a lukewarm response from the audience and critics when it was released, leading to the makers trimming 20 minutes. The edited version then clocked at 2 hours and 40 minutes.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 continues the story of Senapathy, with Kamal Haasan reprising the role. He returns to India to fight corruption after a group of youngsters call upon him. A group of friends use social media to expose corruption in the country and call upon him for his help.

Apart from Kamal, Indian 2 stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, SJ Suryah, and Vivek. Kajal Aggarwal also shot for a role in the film but Shankar announced that her character will appear in Indian 3.

Upcoming work

Kamal, who was also recently seen in Nag Ashwin’s Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD will star in the sequel of Indian 2, Indian 3. The ending of Indian 2 gave a few glimpses into the next film which will go back in time to tell the story of Senapathy’s parents. The actor is also shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life.