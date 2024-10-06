Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Fans miss Kamal Haasan as Vijay Sethupathi takes over as new host

The new season of Bigg Boss Tamil premiered on Sunday evening, with Vijay Sethupathi taking over as the host from Kamal Haasan. The actor shaved off his facial hair and donned a silver-grey suit for the show’s premiere on Vijay Television. (Also Read: Live updates for Bigg Boss 18 hosted by Salman Khan) Vijay Sethupathi took over as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 from Kamal Haasan.

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 premiere

Season 8 of Bigg Boss Tamil premiered the same day as Bigg Boss 18 in Hindi, hosted by Salman Khan. This is the first time that Kamal stepped aside as the host of the Tamil version, handing over the duties to a new host. In a recent promo posted by the channel, Vijay confidently tells the audience, “I understand your expectations. Now the stage is ready, the contestants are ready, and your new host is also ready.” Rapper Arivu has composed the theme song for this season.

Fans however already seem to miss Kamal if their comments are anything to go by. One commented, “Missing of ullaga nayagan ....bt vjs (fire emoji).” Another wrote, “We miss that kamal sir voice.” One fan reminisced, “The excitement and Hype when Kamal used to host the show.” Numerous people commented, “Miss u kamal sir.”

The channel also teased a ‘new angle’ and ‘new strategy’ for this season of the show. According to IE, the theme for this year’s season seems to be a battle of the sexes, with the men and women segregated into separate portions of the house. The publication also reports that Vijay said, “There is no point trying to live up to the hype. Let's figure out everything together,” before walking into the Bigg Boss house.

Before the show’s premiere, Vijay spoke to previous Bigg Boss contestants Harathi, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Thamarai, Cool Suresh, Suresh Chakravarthy, Sanam Shetty, and Vishnu Vijay.

About Bigg Boss Tamil

Kamal hosted the first seven seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil from 2017-2023. In August, he released a statement explaining that he took a break from the show owing to ‘prior film commitments’. The show premiered at 6 pm on Vijay Television and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. 16 contestants will enter the house with 3 wild-card contestants to enter at a later date.