Maajja denies Santhosh Narayanan’s accusations about Enjoy Enjaami; claims him, Dhee and Arivu had no consensus

A few hours after musician Santhosh Narayanan called out Maajja for allegedly not paying him, singers Dhee and Arivu remuneration for the Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami, the indie music label has hit back at the claims. In a long post on Instagram, the label made some allegations of their own. (Also Read: Santhosh Narayanan accuses Maajja of not paying him for Enjoy Enjaami; says AR Rahman is a victim too) Santhosh Narayanan, Dhee and Arivu's Enjoy Enjaami has been mired with controversy since its release despite the song's popularity

‘Artists involved had conflicts with each other’

Maajja wrote on Instagram that Santhosh, Arivu and Dhee had issues among each other, which included, having no consensus about their contribution to the song. They wrote, “Unfortunately from the onset, this song has been marred with controversy fuelled by its success as a direct result of the artists involved and their conflicts with each other,” adding, “However – contrary to what we were led to believe – there is no consensus around the contribution to the song among the artists involved.”

They also called Santhosh’s allegations ‘false and damaging’ writing that it was ‘aimed at tarnishing (their) image.’ “We stand by our commitment to indie artists and indie music, and there was never a question of us not fulfilling our commitments or keeping any revenue away from artists,” they wrote. They also added, “Additionally, per contractual obligations of the artists, we haven't received any disclosure or statements outlining direct engagements and revenues collected, despite our repeated requests, further complicating the resolution process.”

They also claimed without naming names that two of the artists involved have received advances, ‘in addition to maajja incurring significant expenses on their behalf,’ writing that they will address the ‘slanderous allegations’ through ‘appropriate channels.’

‘You need to be called out for the tasteless comments’

While Santhosh did not respond to Maajja’s statement, he shared a screenshot of Noel Kirthiraj of the label sharing a meme about sugar daddies. “Unless you are prepared to fulfil your obligations, you may be confusing a legal agreement with a sugar daddy. But even with a sugar daddy, you have to give him the sugar. So I am really not sure of the logic, (sic)” Noel had written on his Instagram stories, sharing a meme.

Sharing it, Santhosh called out his behaviour, writing, “This guy is the so-called CEO of Maajja. Shame on you Noel for sexually shaming all the incredible artists that worked with you. You need to be called out for all the tasteless comments and bullying. It is now Your time to repay all of these innocent artists. Let the whole world see what you have done to the indie music community. You have absolutely no rights to have any of my music in any of your channels. Lawyer up. Here we come. #EnjoyEnjaami #NeeyeOli. (sic)”

