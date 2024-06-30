Vijay Sethupathi on his relationship with his children: I never project myself as a father figure

Vijay Sethupathi has two kids -- a daughter and a son, but he has always guarded his personal life. Now, in an interview with Variety, the actor opened about his bond with his kids, revealing that he often shares details about his work with them, including interesting scenes from his shoots, and seeks their input. Also read: Maharaja movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is stellar in this thrilling tale of a desperate father Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Maharaja.

The actor also talked about how his personal experiences as a parent have influenced his role in his last release, Maharaja.

Bond with kids

The actor talked about his relationship with his children when asked about how his personal experiences as a parent influenced his role in Maharaja. “I have a son and daughter. I love my daughter so much. If she dominates me, I always love that. I call her amma (mother) and my son appa (father). I keep talking to them and whenever I go to shoot, if I have any interesting scenes, I talk to them, I share with them,” he said.

In fact, he has a sense of responsibility about his choice of subject matter and takes their suggestions seriously. “I never project myself as a father figure, no. Sometimes I am the kid,” he confessed.

In the film Maharaja, Vijay is seen in the role of a father who is seeking vengeance after his daughter's safety is compromised. In the same interview, he said that he drew from his experiences as a father to bring depth to the character.

He wanted to show the complexities of the father-daughter relationship, and how it can be challenging to navigate at times, along with the need for love and understanding to overcome any obstacle.

His work report

Vijay’s performance Maharaja has been appreciated by critics. The film is an exploration of the father-daughterrelationship. Maharaja is Vijay’s 50th film. Next up for Vijay are Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2, a Disney+ Hotstar series where he reunites with his Aandavan Kattalai and Kadaisi Vivasayi director M. Manikandan, and Mysskin’s Train.