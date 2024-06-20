Maharaja box office collection day 6: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap film collects 35 crore in India

Maharaja box office collection day 6: Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Maharaja is doing well at the box office. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has collected ₹ 3 crore on the sixth day of its release, taking its India total to ₹ 35 crore. Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and released in theatres on June 14. (Also read: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap’s Maharaja explores love through 3 fathers; but what about women's agency?) Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Maharaja.

The report adds that Maharaja minted ₹ 4.7 crore [Tamil: ₹3.6 crore; Telugu: ₹1.1 crore] on the first day of release, and showed growth on the second day, collecting ₹ 7.75 crore [Tamil: ₹5.85 crore; Telugu: ₹1.9 crore]. On day 3, it earned even higher, at ₹9.4 crore [Tamil: ₹7.25 crore; Telugu: ₹2.15 crore]. With ₹ 6.3 crore [Tamil: 5.15 crore ; Telugu: 1.15 crore] on day four and ₹ 4 crore [Tamil: 3 Cr ; Telugu: 1 crore] on day five, the film managed to cross the ₹ 30 crore mark. Day 6 early estimates has now taken the nett collections at ₹ 35.15 crore in India so far.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Nithilan Swaminathan has presented us a slow-burning thriller. In the first half, we see numerous characters come into play and they seem irrelevant but as you get to the intermission, you realise there are bigger things at play. It’s in the second half that you begin to connect the dots and figure out why Maharaja is a determined man on a relentless mission to find Lakshmi.”

Maharaja marks the 50th film for actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Singampuli and Kalki. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the film’s music.