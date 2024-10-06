Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan all set to introduce new contestants

Summary

The theme of Bigg Boss 18 is ‘Time ka Taandav.’ The BTS clip shared by Colors TV featured a voiceover which gave further details about the theme and said, “Iss baar Bigg Boss jante hain gharwalon ka future (This time Bigg Boss knows the future of the contestants).” The tagline read: “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).”

The prize money for winning the show is reported to be approximately ₹50 Lakh, which is the same as last season. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of last season of Bigg Boss.

Catch all the updates from the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 here: