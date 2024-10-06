Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Salman Khan all set to introduce new contestants
The theme of Bigg Boss 18 is ‘Time ka Taandav.’ The BTS clip shared by Colors TV featured a voiceover which gave further details about the theme and said, “Iss baar Bigg Boss jante hain gharwalon ka future (This time Bigg Boss knows the future of the contestants).” The tagline read: “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga! (This time, chaos will strike the house as the wrath of time will reign in Bigg Boss).”
The prize money for winning the show is reported to be approximately ₹50 Lakh, which is the same as last season. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of last season of Bigg Boss.
Catch all the updates from the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 here:
Bigg Boss 18 live updates: Bigg Boss Season 18 will have its grand premiere on Colors TV and JioCinema on Sunday from 9 pm. The 18th season of the famous reality show will see 18 contestants battle it out in the Bigg Boss house to emerge as the winner. The makers are yet to announce and reveal the names of the 18 contestants, and fans are eager to know who will be staying inside the Bigg Boss house, push their limits to survive and win the title this time....Read More
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Who won the show last season?
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live: Munawar Faruqui was the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Among the final three were Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. Arun Mashettey was the first to be evicted.
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Aniruddhacharya spotted!
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live: Baba Aniruddhacharya was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 and sources say he is part of the Salman Khan-hosted show but not as a contestant. He will reportedly make predictions about the contestants.
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Nia Sharma confirms she is not part of show
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live: There were reports that television actor Nia Sharma would be one of the contestants of the show. But the actor confirmed, via her Instagram Stories, that she will not be joining the show.
She took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “To the fans and well wishers, I’ve disappointed. Truly been overwhelmed for the tremendous support, lovece and crazy hype!almost made me want do go inside the house for once made me Realise what I’ve earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention but please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.”
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Will Rajat Dalal be one of the contestants?
Bigg Boss 18 premiere: Rajat Dalal is reportedly one of the contestants on the show. His bio describes him as a fitness trainer and digital creator. Hailing from Faridabad, Rajat posts pictures and videos of his training sessions on social media. PTI reported that in September this year, Rajat was booked for rash driving after allegedly hitting a biker.
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: When and where to watch
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live: Bigg Boss 18 is all set to mark its grand premiere on October 6, Sunday. The grand premiere of the popular reality show will start at 9 pm IST. Fans can watch the show on ColorsTV and JioCinema.
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Hrithik Roshan's life coach to be part of show?
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live: TED speaker Arfeen is known for being a life coach to celebrities, while his wife Sara is an actor and entrepreneur. Arfeen has been a TED speaker, a life coach, and an author. He has also worked closely with a number of Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. A recent promo suggested that Arfeen and Sara will be part of the show this time.
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Step inside the house
Bigg Boss 18 premiere live: The makers shared glimpses of the house for this season. The Bigg Boss house features a cave-like theme this time, with walls near the beds that are decorated with flowers and leaves, giving the area the feel of a forest. The bathroom was designed like a Turkish hammam. Many bells were also seen hung from the ceiling in the living area.