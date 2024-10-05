Salman Khan is confronted by his past self on Bigg Boss 18, gets angry at mention of his 'lafda': Na maine kuch kiya...

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss 18, ColorsTV on Saturday shared a new promo featuring the show's host and actor, Salman Khan. In the video shared on Instagram, Salman stood in front of two screens, which featured his AI-generated young and old selves. (Also Read | Step inside Bigg Boss 18 house with, cave and fort-like interiors, unique jail and Turkish hammam bathroom. Watch) Salman Khan featured in a new promo of Bigg Boss 18.

Salman talks to his past and future selves in new promo

When the AI-generated young Salman Khan asked the host where he was, the actor replied, "Confession room". The AI-generated Salman then asked, “Ab kaunsa confession de raha hai? Kya lafda kiya tune (What confession are you giving? What mess have you created now)?”

A seemingly irritated Salman said, "Ruk yaar. Na maine kuch kiya hai, na tune kuch kiya tha (Wait. Neither did I do anything now nor did you do anything earlier). I didn't know I'm going to get so irritated seeing my past."

Next, the AI-generated old Salman asked the host, "Should I explain with love or a slap?" An exasperated Salman looked at the screen with wide eyes. As the old Salman told someone, "I'm coming", the host asked him where he was off to. He said that he was doing the promo for Bigg Boss 38. A curious Salman, currently hosting Bigg Boss 18, asked him, "Is Bigg Boss still there in that season?" and got a curt reply from his old self.

Salman features in new promo

The old Salman also reminded the host that it was someone's birthday which left him sad. The video was shared with the caption, "Salman Khan bhi nahi bache Bigg Boss ke chakravyuh se, toh kya hone waala hai contestants ka haal (Salman Khan was aslo not spared from the trap of Bigg Boss, so what will be the condition of contestants)? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premiere kal raat 9 baje 9 pm), sirf (only on) #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Fans react to video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Ab kya lafda kiya tune was personal (What did you do now bit was personal)." A comment read, "Mr handsome forever, looking so handsome in future this is amazing video." "This was so cute @beingsalmankhan!" a person wrote. An Instagram user said, "This is funny and weird."

About Salman and Bigg Boss

Salman has been a part of the show since its fourth season in 2010. He has also hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema. The inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The previous season, Bigg Boss 17, saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner. Recently, the makers of the show gave fans a glimpse of the house, all ready for this season.