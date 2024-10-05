Step inside Bigg Boss 18 house with, cave and fort-like interiors, unique jail and Turkish hammam bathroom. Watch

The makers of the highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 18 have shared glimpses of the house for this season. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), JioCinema posted a minute-long clip on Saturday. The video began with a glimpse of the garden area. (Also Read | Is Nia Sharma the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18) Glimpses from inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Inside Bigg Boss 18 home

This section has been made similar to a fort with carved pillars and entrances. Several statues of different animals have also been kept in this area. A swimming pool has also been placed in this area with a stone deck next to it. Similar statues and carvings are also seen inside the house.

A cave-like theme has been selected for several sections of the house. Many bells were also seen hung from the ceiling in the living area. The walls near the beds were decorated with flowers and leaves, giving the area the feel of a forest. The jail resembled an ancient cave with white walls and beds.

The bathroom was designed like a Turkish hammam. A part of the caption read, "...dekhte hai Bigg Boss 18 ke ghar ka first look" (...let's take a glimpse of the first look of Bigg Boss 18!)! Watch #BiggBoss18 Grand Premiere 6 October raat 9 baje (9 pm) on @ColorsTV and #JioCinema."

About Bigg Boss 18

The new season, which will be hosted by Salman Khan, will air from Sunday (October 6). Recently, Salman shared the promo of Bigg Boss 18 on X, where he announced the Time Ka Tandav theme. Sharing the promo on social media, Salman Khan wrote, “Watch Bigg Boss starting 6th Oct @9pm @ColorsTV.”

More about Bigg Boss

Salman has been a staple of the show since its fourth season in 2010, having also hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema. The inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The previous season, Bigg Boss 17, saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner. With Salman back at the helm, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exciting and unpredictable season.