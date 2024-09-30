Is Nia Sharma the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18? Actor says, ‘Mujhe maaf kardo’

It all started during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale when filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared that Nia will be the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 18.

Nia reacts

Ever since the episode went on air, the buzz gathered steam. And it seems Nia also got a lot of calls and messages from people asking about her participation in Bigg Boss 18. And that made her address it on her social media.

She took to Instagram Stories to talk about the speculations, without even mentioning the name of the show.

“Hi there! Please don't call or text me to ask anything about the Bigg Boss thing. Mujhe maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karugi. (Please forgive me. I won't reply) Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day,” she wrote.

Her Insta story.

The buzz

On Sunday, the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 aired on Colors, the same network that airs Bigg Boss every season. Nia Sharma, who recently wrapped up the reality show Comedy Chefs, was also on the episode as one of the guests. There, host Rohit Shetty announced that Nia would be the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18. As the other celebs present there congratulated the actor, Nia managed just a nervous smile. As per reports, Nia has been offered Bigg Boss numerous times before but had always turned it down. What made her change her mind and say yes this time is still a mystery.

About Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan, who has hosted every Bigg Boss season since its third season 15 years ago, returns as the host for yet another season. Over the last decade, Bigg Boss has been the most-watched TV show in India even as its TRP ratings have declined from its peak years. The 18th season has been pipped to be ‘different’ from previous years with a recent BTS-style promo from Salman Khan hinting at some major changes in the format. While there has been no confirmation about the contestants’ names apart from Nia, there have been speculations that Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shoaib Ibrahim, Nyraa Bannerjee, Muskan Bamne, Chahat Pandey, and Shehzada Dhami are to be a part of the show.