Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma confirmed as the first contestant on Salman Khan's show

Television actor Nia Sharma, known for shows such as Naagin, has been confirmed as the first contestant on this year’s edition of reality show Bigg Boss. The 18th season of the popular reality show is set to begin airing on October 6 with Salman Khan returning as the host. While there had been a lot of speculation about the contestants this season, nothing had been confirmed so far. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18 teaser: Host Salman Khan to return with 'Time Ka Taandav' theme. Watch) Nia Sharma is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18

Nia Sharma on Bigg Boss 18

On Sunday, the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 aired on Colors, the same network that airs Bigg Boss every season. Nia Sharma, who recently wrapped up the reality show Comedy Chefs, was also on the episode as one of the guests. There, host Rohit Shetty announced that Nia would be the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18. As the other celebs present there congratulated the actor, Nia managed just a nervous smile. As per reports, Nia has been offered Bigg Boss numerous times before but had always turned it down. What made her change her mind and say yes this time is still a mystery.

All about Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan, who has hosted every Bigg Boss season since its third season 15 years ago, returns as the host for yet another season. Over the last decade, Bigg Boss has been the most-watched TV show in India even as its TRP ratings have declined from its peak years. The 18th season has been pipped to be ‘different’ from previous years with a recent BTS-style promo from Salman Khan hinting at some major changes in the format. While there has been no confirmation about the contestants’ names apart from Nia, there have been speculations that Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shoaib Ibrahim, Nyraa Bannerjee, Muskan Bamne, Chahat Pandey, and Shehzada Dhami are to be a part of the show.