Salman Khan unveils futuristic theme of Bigg Boss 18 in BTS video shoot: 'Ab hoga time ka tandav'

Salman Khan is back as the host of Bigg Boss with a new format in the 18th season. The actor recently introduced the audiences to a futuristic theme of the reality show. In a new BTS promo released by Colors, Salman unveiled the new concept about predicting contestants' future during the series. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18 to premiere on October 6. Watch new promo featuring host Salman Khan) Salman Khan introduced the futuristic theme of Bigg Boss 18 in futuristic video shoot.

Salman Khan introduces ‘time ka tandav’

The video shows Salman shooting from various angles, showcasing the editing process and graphics of the promo. While the visuals keep shifting between BTS and on-camera shots, Bigg Boss's voice in the background says, “Iss baar Bigg Boss jaante hai Gharwalon ka future (This time Bigg Boss knows the future of housemates).” Salman then says, “Yeh aankh dekhti bhi thi aur dikhati bhi thi par sirf aaj ka haal. Ab khulegi ek aisi aankh jis se likha jayega itihas ka pal, dekhegi yeh aanewala kal. Yeh jaanegi har neeyat jo kal bigdegi. Ab hoga time ka tandav (This eye used to see and show everything but only the present. Now there is one more eye which will script history by predicting the future. Now every future wrongdoing will be visible to this eye. Now everyone will witness the dance of the time).”

Colors TV's Instagram handle captioned the post as, “Warning (warning emoji) This BTS might make you fall in love with Salman Khan all over again (heart-shaped-eye emoji)!”

About Bigg Boss franchise

Salman has been the host of Bigg Boss since its fourth season. Before him, Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty, and Amitabh Bachchan hosted the first, second, and third seasons, respectively. The actor also replaced Karan Johar in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, Anil Kapoor took over as the host in Bigg Boss OTT 3 as Salman was busy with his professional commitments. Bigg Boss follows the format of the Dutch reality game show Big Brother, which was first developed by Endemol in the Netherlands. Over the years, the show has aired seventeen seasons and three spin-off versions in India alone.

Bigg Boss 18 will be available for streaming at 9 pm on Colors TV.