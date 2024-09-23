Bigg Boss 18 to premiere on October 6. Watch new promo featuring host Salman Khan

Salman Khan is back to hosting Bigg Boss. In the first promo of Bigg Boss 18 released last week, only the actor's voice could be heard as he introduced this season's theme: Time Ka Tandav (the havoc of time). In a new promo released on Sunday night, Salman can be seen taking viewers through a journey to explain the concept better. (Also Read: Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti with niece Ayat at sister Arpita Khan's home; Salim Khan, Iulia Vantur seen too) Salman Khan returns to host Bigg Boss 18

What's in the new promo?

The promo starts with Salman, wearing a dark blue shirt and a black suit, standing on top of a ticking clock. He then says that the Bigg Boss logo eye has been witnessing and depicting only the present so far, but will now also lead us to the past and the future. Salman then goes through a time machine-like journey, with motifs like hourglasses, masks, and cameras passing by his side. He ends the promo by looking into the camera and repeating this season's theme: “Time ka Tandav.”

The Instagram caption of the promo posted by Colors TV states, “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaayega! (An earthquake will strike the house this time, because the havoc of time will dominate Bigg Boss) (hourglass and eye emojis).” The promo also announced the premier date of the new season – October 6 at 9 pm on both Colors TV and JioCinema.

About Bigg Boss 18

Salman will return to host the new season of Bigg Boss 18 after he gave the recent Bigg Boss OTT 3 a miss. His No Entry co-star Anil Kapoor stepped in as the host of that instalment, which was won by actor Sana Makbul. Salman last hosted Bigg Boss 17 last year, in which stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. Salman has been hosting the popular reality show, an adaptation of the American show Big Brother, ever since Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. He also hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 on JioCinema, while the inaugural season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.