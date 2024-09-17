Bigg Boss 18 teaser: Host Salman Khan to return with 'Time Ka Taandav' theme. Watch

The highly-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss is gearing up for its 18th season. As the countdown begins, the first teaser for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 was shared by Colors TV on Monday night, promising viewers another thrilling ride of drama and unexpected twists. The reality show is expected to premiere in October. Also read: Sudhanshu Pandey reveals whether he'd enter Bigg Boss 18 after Anupamaa exit Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan will soon be back as the host of the reality show. (File Photo)

‘Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future’

The teaser not only confirmed Salman's return as host for Bigg Boss 18, after the actor gave the third season of the OTT version a miss, but it also introduced the 'Time Ka Taandav' theme.

Colors TV has shared the promo, which has Salman's voiceover – “Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka taandav (Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. It's now time to witness time's fury).”

The caption reads, “Hogi entertainment ki poori wish jab Time Ka Taandav lekar aayega Bigg Boss mein ek naya twist. Are you ready for Season 18? Dekhiye Bigg Boss 18, jald hi, Colors aur @officialjiocinema par (Your wish for entertainment will be fulfilled when time will bring a new twist in Bigg Boss. Are you ready for Season 18? Watch Bigg Boss18, soon, on Colors and @officialjiocinema).”

Nia Sharma to be seen on Bigg Boss 18?

While the teaser doesn't divulge any further details, it is being reported that actor Nia Sharma has been confirmed as the first contestant of the season. A source close to the show recently revealed to India Today that Nia had been approached numerous times in the past, but only recently agreed to participate.

"Nia was finally ready to get herself locked inside the house and signed the dotted lines a couple of days ago. Along with her, the team is also quite excited about having her on board," the source said.

Nia had earlier been part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, in which she was a finalist. She then participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India during the Covid-19 pandemic, and emerged as the winner.

Moreover, TV actors Anjali Anand, Chahat Pandey, and Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor are also rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss 18.